Interior Minister Vows to Enhance National Identity Card Services



Lahore, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has committed to improving the efficiency of services related to the issuance and renewal of National Identity Cards. His pledge came during a visit to a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) center in Lahore, where he called for enhanced management, especially during peak hours.





According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Naqvi directed NADRA officials to better handle the influx of citizens during the night shift, ensuring that services are not only faster but also more accessible. He expressed satisfaction with the current pace of work at the NADRA Center and emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to streamline operations further for the benefit of the public.





The Interior Minister’s directives are part of broader efforts to facilitate the public in securing essential documentation without undue delay or inconvenience.

