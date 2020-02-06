International community has to play its due role to impress upon India to adhere to the UN Security Council resolutions for final determination of will of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Raza Bashir Tarar

February 6, 2020

Islamabad, February 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): “International community has to play its due role to impress upon India to adhere to the UN Security Council resolutions for final determination of the will of the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” said Raza Bashir Tarar, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, while addressing an event related to Kashmir Solidarity Day, says a press release received from Ottawa here today. The High Commissioner said that the BJP government’s aim is to build a Hindu “Rashtra” (Kingdom). Thousands of people including political leaders, professionals and activists have been arrested. People do not have access to hospitals, emergency services and even life-saving drugs.

Food supplies have dwindled. 13,000 young boys have been abducted and dispersed to prisons all over India, he added. The High Commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan’s unstinted political, diplomatic and moral support for the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for human dignity and their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

He appreciated Pakistani Canadians who have spared no efforts to protest the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and sensitize their compatriots about the ethical, moral and humanitarian disaster that is prevailing and worsening in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent analysts Mr. Fareed Khan and Ms. Rehana Hashmi talked about violations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Genocide Convention and the threat being posed to peace in South Asia and beyond by the Indian deliberations. Earlier the special messages of the President, Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, were read out by the High Commissioner.

