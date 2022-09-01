International community helping flood affected people of Pakistan: Miftah 

Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail says the international community is helping the flood affected people of Pakistan. Talking to a private TV channel, he expressed the hope that International Monitory Fund might provide some relief to Pakistan in the wake of floods. He said that it is imperative for us to fulfil the agreements made with the IMF. Miftah Ismail said the businessmen of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and China are showing interest in investing in Pakistan.

Commenting on the rising prices of vegetables and petroleum products, he said the government is importing vegetables, particularly onion and tomatoes from Afghanistan. He said that no additional duty would be imposed on the import of vegetables. The Finance Minister said that the government is making all-out efforts to help address the issues of flood victims.

