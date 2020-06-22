International Community praises Prime Minister for taking steps to contain coronavirus: Foreign Minister

June 22, 2020

Islamabad, June 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that International Community has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking effective steps to contain coronavirus outbreak in the country. Addressing workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Multan via video link, he said Tiger Force is playing an important role by creating awareness among the masses to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that effective steps are being taken to resolve regional and domestic issues. He said that developmental work is in progress to resolve the issues of Multan city and surrounding areas.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts