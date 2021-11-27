International community take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK: Shireen Mazari

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari has urged the UN Human Rights Council and international community to take notice of the Indian war crimes in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the fascist Modi regime.

In a tweet, she said genocide keeps rearing its ugly head from Nazi Germany to Rwanda and to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, because the international community cannot get out of its appeasement mode till it is too late. The Minister called for immediate action by the UN Human Rights Council and international community to stop India from the war crimes in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk