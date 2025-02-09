Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her pleasure and gratitude over the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, marking the commencement of a tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. This event signals the return of international cricket to the country after many decades.
According to a statement by Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her congratulations to cricket fans and shared her best wishes for the participating teams. She also congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman for their efforts in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan. She emphasized that this achievement reflects the government’s dedication to restoring the country’s sports infrastructure.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her joy at witnessing international cricket return to Gaddafi Stadium, describing it as a significant moment for the nation. She attributed the return of cricket’s glory to divine grace, acknowledging the cultural importance of sports and festivals in Punjab.
The Chief Minister highlighted the role of sports in providing opportunities for individuals to showcase their talents, underscoring the broader cultural and social benefits of the series for the region.
