International Day of Democracy being observed across globe today 

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe including Pakistan today (Thursday). This year, Democracy Day will focus on the importance of media freedom to democracy, peace and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals. In his message on the Day, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had stressed that democracy cannot survive without free press and freedom of expression.

