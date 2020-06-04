International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression being observed today

June 4, 2020

Islamabad, June 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is being observed on Thursday. The main aim behind observing this day is to acknowledge the pain suffered by children across the world, which is caused due to any kind of abuse including physical, mental and emotional.

