International Day of Parliamentarism was celebrated in Pakistan today to highlight the importance of parliaments around the world and the work they do for democracy.
The aim of celebrating the day was to recognize and reaffirm the power of people as the ultimate arbiter in shaping destinies of countries. The theme of the day this year was ‘Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding’.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have termed the supremacy of the Parliament essential for the growth and development of democratic institutions in the country.
In their separate messages on International Day of Parliamentarism, they said parliaments have a crucial role to play in promoting democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law. They reiterated the Pakistani Parliament’s commitment to upholding these principles and ensuring the democratic institution’s continued growth and development.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments in achieving these goals.