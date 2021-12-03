International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today 

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed today (Friday), to raise awareness regarding the responsibilities towards the differently-abled persons and bring positive changes in their lives. This year’s theme of the day is “Leadership and participation of Persons with Disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world”.

It focuses on the challenges faced by persons with a disability during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure their inclusive, accessible, and sustainable future. Meanwhile, the National Assembly of Pakistan will commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Parliament House, today.

During the event, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will launch accessibility of the Parliament House Building and the National Assembly official website for persons with disabilities besides unveiling the full version of the Braille Constitution of Pakistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk