A delegation of agricultural experts from the United States, Trkiye, and Iran visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, to assess ongoing research projects and explore partnerships aimed at improving agricultural productivity through modern techniques.
According to a PPI report, the delegation reviewed the greenhouse established with Trkiye’s support and examined research activities at different departments of SAU. The team also visited MH Panwar Farms near Tandojam, where they observed the use of advanced scientific tools in farming. Discussions focused on strengthening research collaborations to enhance sustainable agricultural practices.
The delegation included Prof Dr Norman Fraley from the United States, Dr Hseyin Kara from Trkiye, and Iranian experts Dr Hassan Karimi and Prof Dr Murtaza Hosseini. Local experts, including Dr Najma Memon, Dr Saima Memon, Dr Ali Nawaz Sial, Dr Tufail Shirazi, and Dr Shahabuddin Memon, were also present.
During a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, the delegation received an overview of SAU’s academic and research collaborations with institutions in Trkiye, China, and Iran. Dr Siyal underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and modern technology in improving agricultural efficiency.
The visiting experts highlighted the significance of precision farming, soil health management, and climate-resilient techniques. They provided insights into improving crop yields and soil fertility through advanced analytical chemistry and precision agriculture.
The experts stressed that international collaborations would enhance agricultural research networks, enabling the exchange of expertise and technology to promote sustainable farming. They emphasized that adopting modern agricultural methods would contribute to increased productivity and resilience in the sector.
Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, and Ghulam Sarwer Panhwer, Co-Chairman of MH Panhwer Farms, also participated in the discussions.