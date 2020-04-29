International financial institutions start giving incentives to Pakistan in wake of COVID-19: Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

April 29, 2020

Islamabad, April 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says international financial institutions have started giving incentives to Pakistan in wake of COVID-19. Speaking in a private TV programme, he said government gave a stimulus package in the current situation and has allowed construction sector to work to boost economic activity and generate employment opportunities.

He said we will have to make big decisions in agriculture sector soon including improvement in seeds, agri machinery and others. The Adviser said government has already passed on the benefit of declining oil prices to the public and these will be further reduced next month.

