International Hindu delegation arriving Pakistan today on four-day visit 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):A 200-member international Hindu delegation is arriving in Pakistan today (Saturday) via Dubai and Wagah border to visit their sacred places and historical sites including Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj in Teri district Karak.

Talking to media before departure for Wagah border to welcome the delegation, Pakistan Hindu Council Patron-in-Chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said the government is providing full support to religious tourism in the country. During the four-day visit to Pakistan, Hindu pilgrims would also visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Katas Raj Temple, Raja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and other historical sites.

Ramesh Kumar said that Pakistan Hindu Council would also arrange a four-day visit of Pakistani citizens, including parliamentarians to Ajmer Sharif, Delhi and Jaipur after 20th of this month. He said that a series of flights will start from both countries every month to facilitate religious pilgrims.

