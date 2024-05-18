International Museum Day Celebrates Museums’ Role in Education and Research

Islamabad, International Museum Day is being observed today with events and programs aimed at highlighting the educational and research roles of museums around the world. This year’s theme, “Museums for Education and Research,” focuses on the integral part museums play in promoting understanding and appreciation across different cultures.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, International Museum Day seeks to unite museum institutions globally and underscore their pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange and awareness through education. Government and private institutions have organized a variety of programs to underscore the importance of museums in societal development and education.

Events scheduled across the country include guided tours, educational workshops, and public lectures that explore the contributions of museums to society. These programs are designed to engage communities and encourage a deeper understanding of the cultural and historical insights that museums provide.