Lahore, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated the Pakistani nation will continue to side with the Palestinians. In a statement, he said Israeli bombardment on unarmed Palestinians is the height of inhumanity. He stressed upon the international community to stop Israeli oppression as the worst brutalities have been committed against innocent civilians.

The global community will have to awake from the deep slumber to avoid further worsening of the crisis, he stressed. The CM asserted that the international community should take immediate steps to stop Israeli atrocities as it could further deteriorate the situation. The international peace is in danger till the durable solution of issues of Kashmir and Palestine, concluded the CM.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

The post International peace linked to solution of Kashmir and Palestine issues: Chief Minister Punjab appeared first on Official News Pakistan.