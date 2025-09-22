Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal emphasized that the recently finalized Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense agreement will bolster peace and economic growth in South Asia and the Middle East.
Speaking to a media outlet, Afzal stated the accord will encourage other Arab nations to participate.
He added that the alliance will serve as a deterrent, compelling India and other nations to reconsider any potential hostile actions. Such nations would then confront the combined military strength of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.