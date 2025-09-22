Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will address the urgent issues of the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the Gaza crisis at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 22, 2025. Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with other ministers and officials, the premier will urge global action to resolve these pressing matters.
Sharif will spotlight the plight of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and advocate for an end to their suffering. His address will also cover Pakistan”s viewpoint on regional security, climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.
Beyond his main address, the Prime Minister”s itinerary includes high-level meetings concerning the UN Security Council, the Global Development Initiative (GDI), climate action, and discussions with select Islamic leaders and US President Trump on international peace and security.
Bilateral discussions with world leaders and UN officials will allow Sharif to exchange perspectives on shared concerns. He will also reaffirm Pakistan”s dedication to upholding the UN Charter, promoting peace, and fostering global prosperity, particularly in light of Pakistan”s current Security Council membership.
The Prime Minister’s presence at the UNGA underscores Pakistan’s dedication to multilateralism and the UN, highlighting the nation”s contributions to global peace and development initiatives.