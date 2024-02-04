Internet will be restricted in sensitive polling booths: Achakzai

QUETTA: Caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai, said Sunday that internet services would be temporarily restricted in sensitive polling booths located in various areas of Balochistan.

Taking to X, former Twitter, he read, “Internet services will be temporarily restricted in sensitive polling booths located in various areas of Balochistan."

Ensuring the safety and security of ordinary citizens is of utmost importance, as there is a concern that terrorists may exploit social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and other similar channels for communication purposes, he said.

Achakzai said: "Consequently, in order to mitigate this risk, internet access will be restricted in the lead-up to the elections in regions including Turbat, Mach, and Chaman.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Quetta has issued alert in view of threats, advising all contesting candidates from different national and provincial assembly constituencies to avoid unnecessary movement and public gatherings in open places especially on 4, 5 and 6 February, 2024 in order to avoid any untoward incident.

In a letter, addressed to all the contesting candidates of NA-262, NA-263, NA-264, PB 38, PB 39, PB 40, PB 41, PB 42, PB 43, PB 44, PB 45 and PB 46, it has been stated that owing to unidentified terrorist or female suicide bomber who may target or attack political leaders and public gatherings during general election campaign, you are requested to avoid unnecessary movement and public gatherings in open places, especially on 04, 05 and 06 February, 2024 in order to avoid any untoward incident.