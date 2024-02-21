Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe

ISLAMABAD: The International Mother Language Day was observed in Pakistan like elsewhere in the world on Wednesday.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the federal capital, highlighting importance of the regional languages of Pakistan.

A walk was arranged from Sheed-e-Millat Secretariat to the National Press Club Islamabad. People from all walks of life, including academia, civil society and media, participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants called for the usage of mother languages in educational curriculum, parliament, media, and the judiciary.

They said Pakistan is a culturally diverse country and every culture needs to be protected and promoted at the state level. The day is aimed at promoting linguistic and cultural diversity as well as to protect and promote mother languages.