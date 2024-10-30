Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said investors are expressing confidence in the government’s direction and decisions.
Addressing an event here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he pointed out that Pakistan Stock Market is reaching historic highs, while inflation has decreased to 6.7 percent.
The Minister emphasized that the world is beginning to view Pakistan as a successful turnaround country and called for greater synergy to advance the nation’s progress and development.
Alluding to the challenge posed by the climate change, the Minister highlighted that the government is focusing on building community resilience, enhancing infrastructure adaptability, and ensuring food and water security.