Invincible unity of people of Pakistan is our strength: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the sacrifices of the martyrs, the unwavering determination of the soldiers and the invincible unity of the people of Pakistan is our strength and the guarantee of our bright future.

In his message issued here from the Media Cell Bilawal House on the eve of Defence Day, the PPP Chairman said that the struggle of PPP is to make Pakistan stronger to strongest. Greeting the nation on Defense Day of Pakistan, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the befitting celebration of Defence Day of Pakistan is to protect geography, its ideology and democracy.

PPP chairman pointed out that it was nation’s first elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who gifted the nuclear programme and his daughter Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who gave missile technology programme to ensure stronger defence of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all those soldiers who laid down their lives while defending Pakistan would remain unforgettable heroes in the national history. “On this Defence Day, I, on behalf of entire nation, assure the families of our martyred heroes sincere support and sympathies,” he added.

He further said that he salutes all those the civil citizens who have made exemplary sacrifices in the war against terrorism and extremism. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to follow the ideology of the country in the light of philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to ensure an impregnable defence.