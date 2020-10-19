[INVNT GROUP]™ And World Air League® Partner On World-First Cultural, Sports And Entertainment Event, World Sky Race®

Sustainably focused race will be televised, streamed, socialised, experienced live, and is expected to be on the magnitude of the Olympics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ has entered into a strategic partnership with World Air League to launch World Sky Race, a world-first international race of airships for consumers, brands and countries that will fly over a live audience of more than two billion.

Launching in London in September 2023 and culminating in Paris in May 2024, the triennial World Sky Race will see up to 20 airships – which use 75% less fuel than aeroplanes and do not require roads, harbours, railroads or runways – embark on an around-the-world expedition, landing at 17 iconic destination cities along the way.

The race will commence with an opening ceremony in London, followed by fly-overs and stops in Berlin, Rome, Cairo, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, New Delhi and Mumbai, Burma, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and finally, Paris.

Educational and VIP hospitality events will be held in each of these locations, where revellers will be immersed in race fun and festivities, meet the race teams, and more. In Paris, the final grand stage for centering the world’s attention, the event will culminate with a triumphful celebratory closing ceremony, where the historic winning airship team with the fastest cumulative time will be awarded a $5 million cash prize.

[INVNT GROUP] is working with World Air League to raise awareness and build custom sponsor partnerships for the race. Its four brands – Folk Hero, Meaning, HEVĒ and INVNT are providing a combination of strategy, content, logistics and production support.

Don R Hartsell , Commissioner and Managing Director, World Air League said: “The World Sky Race is a race for the planet. It is a race for humanity. The Race will bring fans from all over the world together to engage in socially connected cultural, sporting and entertainment experiences unlike any other. Moving beyond the global distress of today that has changed and locked down lives everywhere, the World Sky Race will give people around the world a reason to go outside and LOOK-UP!

“We’re thrilled to be working with [INVNT GROUP] to not only ensure this world-first race of airships is amplified and runs smoothly, but that it unites people around the globe and from all walks of life as we come together to watch each leg and the events that follow. The momentous closing celebrations in Paris, the City of Lights, will actually mark a new beginning for the world, a lighted path, a lighter-than-air path to a greener future.”

Scott Cullather, President & CEO at [INVNT GROUP] added: “When Don shared his vision, he had us at “World Sky Race” because it is a completely new and unique concept, one that pushes the boundaries and compels audiences around the world, whether witnessing the race physically or virtually, to stop and watch the action as it unfolds.

“[INVNT GROUP] and World Air League are the perfect partners, because we’re both global, passionate about doing things differently, about doing good work, and about doing work that does good. We look forward to working with Don and the team ongoing to bring this incredibly exciting event to life, from the initial conception phase right through to the closing ceremonies and beyond.”

About World Air League® and The World Sky Race®

The mission and vision of the World Air League is to promote the advancement of lighter-than-air aviation for a sustainable future. The World Air League is creating the World Sky Race as an epic challenge to inspire inventors to invent and adventurers to compete. For strategic impact and purpose, the World Air League in embedding the World Sky Race to be included in the global educational system to provide the world’s next generation with a path to explore with their destination an alternate greener, cleaner future. Do you want to know more? www.worldskyrace.com/

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP], with offices in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore, was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com/



Attachments

Brea Carter [INVNT GROUP]™ +1 (917) 633-6171 bcarter@invnt.com