IOK authorities continue to seal Riyaz Naikoo’s native area

May 9, 2020

Srinagar, May 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continue to keep sealed Beighpora, the native village of top martyred commander, Riyaz Naikoo, in Pulwama to prevent people from visiting his house and expressing solidarity with his family.

Indian troops and police personnel remain deployed in every nook and corner of Beighpora since the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the forces’ personnel had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Riyaz Naikoo along with an associate, Aadil Ahmed, was martyred by the troops on Wednesday.

Fearing massive participation of people in the funeral prayers of the martyred, the Indian police didn’t hand over the dead bodies to their families and instead took them to Sonamarg in Ganderbal and buried them secretly. One person was killed and dozens other were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops on the demonstrations in the area against the killing of Riyaz Naikoo.

Spools of concertina wires have been laid and barricades erected at all entry points leading towards Beighpora. Heavy contingents of occupational forces are deployed even in the paddy fields and all along the railway tracks. Locals told media that Indian forces’ personnel are still deployed inside the village to prevent people from visiting Naikoo’s family for solidarity.

Indian police have arrested scores of youth during house raids for participating in demonstrations in the area against the killing of Naikoo and his associate. The occupation authorities also continue to suspend cellular and internet services in Pulwama district.

