IOK grand Mufti urges local police to shun callousness

May 4, 2020

Srinagar, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has urged the local police to shun callousness and behave with the people of Kashmir in a compassionate manner especially at a time when pandemic COVID-19 is fast spreading in the territory. Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a media interview in Srinagar said that he had been receiving lot of complaints against police who had been beating, thrashing and misbehaving with the common masses.

He said if someone goes to masjid to offer prayers he is beaten and thrashed. “I ask local police to behave compassionately with the people as they too are part of the same society and all of us are sailing in the same boat in these challenging times,” he added. He also expressed resentment over the reports about extortion of hefty amount by transporters from the Kashmiris, released from Indian jails, in the name of travel charges.

