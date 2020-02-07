IOK people appealed to observe complete strike on Feb 9, 11

February 7, 2020

Srinagar, February 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of posters have surfaced before the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, appealing people to observe complete strike on their anniversaries.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 and Muhammad Afzal Guru in the same jail on 9th February, 2013, for their role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

These posters have been pasted at all important places including Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian and the highways and streets of other districts of the territory. The posters pasted by the Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Nojawanan-e-Hurriyat and Tehreek-e-Warisan-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir have appealed the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on February 9 and 11. The posters say that the struggle will continue till taking the mission of Mohammad Maqbool Butt, Muhammad Afzal Guru and other Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion.

The people of occupied Kashmir have also been asked to refrain from selling land and property to non-Kashmiris because this is India’s plan to end their identity and strengthen its occupation over the territory. On the other hand, the occupation authorities have deployed a large number of Indian troops and police personnel throughout the territory to forestall anti-India demonstrations on the anniversaries of the martyred leaders.

