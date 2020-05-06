IOK people urged to come on streets against killings

May 6, 2020

Srinagar, May 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations have urged the Kashmiri people to come to the streets against the genocide of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops and express solidarity with the families of the martyrs. The Hurriyat leaders and organizations paid rich tributes to chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Beighpora Awantipora in Pulwama district, today.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Umar Aadil Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muslim League, Peoples League, Students and Youth Forum, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Ummat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League said that youth like Riyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people and that they would remain the symbol of Kashmiris’ resistance against India. They maintained that though India was snatching youths like Riyaz Naikoo physically but it couldn’t crush the Kashmiri people’s freedom sentiment. They made it clear that the Kashmiris were ready to face Indian bullets on their chests but would never surrender their just cause.

The leaders and organizations underlined that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth would remain a golden page of Kashmir’s history, adding that these martyrs were the torch bearers of freedom struggle and that their sacred blood would further spur the freedom movement. They said that the Kashmiri people would never forget the sacrifices of their youth and vowed that their mission would be accomplished at all costs. They said that Kashmiris were paying the cost of the unresolved Kashmir dispute for the past over seven decades. “Over 95,000 Kashmiris have been killed since 1989 alone. More than 8,000 have been subjected to custodial disappearance. Thousands more have been lodged in jails to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement,” they said.

They said that Indian rulers had been subjecting the people of occupied Kashmir to the worst kind of state terrorism for the last over seven decades but these brutalities increased manifold since Narendra Modi-led fascist Bharatiya Janata Party came into power in India in 2014. They added that the Indian barbarism witnessed an increase of dangerous proportion since August 05, last year.

The leaders and organizations maintained that unending killing of Kashmiris was a big question mark on global human rights bodies. They said that the criminal silence adopted by the international community including the UN had given a sense of impunity to New Delhi for its brutal actions in occupied Kashmir. They urged the world community to hold India accountable for its brutalities in occupied Kashmir and force it to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

