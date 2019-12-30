IOK posts advertised for non-locals

December 30, 2019

Srinagar, December 30, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, amid the demands raised by locals to protect their rights and privileges, the High Court of the territory has opened jobs for non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. The High Court, common to both J and K and Ladakh union territories unilaterally carved by India on August 5, advertised 33 non-gazetted posts in different categories but did not restrict them for locals, as has been the case till now. In a first, the notification mentioned that the posts were open to the non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh territories.

The High Court invited applications for filling 33 posts, including eight posts of senior scale stenographer, 10 posts of junior scale stenographer, four posts of steno-typist, nine posts of drivers, and one each of compositor and electrician. “The applicants who do not belong to the UTs of J and K and Ladakh shall submit their application to the Registrar General, J and K High Court, Jammu,” read the notification.

