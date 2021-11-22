IPO, NCP Organize Awareness Seminar on IP Rights

Islamabad, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Technology Innovation Support Centre (TISC) network is contributing to raise awareness and capacity of stakeholders in acquisition and protection of IP rights in Pakistan. In this connection, a seminar was organized by TISC, National Center of Physics (NCP) in collaboration with IPO-Pakistan for the research and managers of SPD research organizations.

Mr. Meesaq Arif, Executive Director, IPO-Pakistan was the Guest of Honour. Ms. Saima Kanwal, Deputy Director, IPO explained the IP system in Pakistan and stressed the significance of IP based technology transfer in research organizations.

