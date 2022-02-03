IPO, Telenor Sign Agreement for e-Payment Service 

Islamabad, February 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):IPO-Pakistan and Telenor Microfinance Bank Pakistan signed an agreement for E-payment services. The agreement was signed by the Directors from either side in the presence of Director General IPO Ms. Shazia Adnan, Mr. Meesaq Arif and Mr. Muhammad Naseer, EDs, IPO. This will enable applicants using online filing system of IPO-Pakistan to make online payments through Telenor services like Easypaisa etc. IPO-Pakistan will sign similar agreements with NIFT and JazzCash. This is another step-in support of ease of doing business in Pakistan.

