Iqra University hosts one of Pakistan’s biggest job fairs.

KARACHI: Iqra University (IU) successfully hosted one of the largest career fairs in the country, offering unparalleled job and internship opportunities to its students on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10:30 AM. The event, held at the Iqra University Main Campus, was attended by over 5000 students from various academic disciplines eager to take their first steps into the professional world, as per the Vice-Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Nassar Ikram.

This job fair hosted over 600 well-known businesses, both national and multinational, and welcomed CEOs, MDs, boards of directors, and industry owners. The fair provided graduating students with thousands of placement options with both national and international companies, making it easier to connect bright individuals with potential employers who need their knowledge and skills. The IU Job Fair brought an excellent opportunity for its students to take the first step in their professional careers, and it showcased Iqra University's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Culture, Antiquities, and Archives Department. Dr. Shah appreciated IU for successfully conducting such a mega event for the benefit of students’ bodies by bringing in a large number of companies. He appreciated the quality of students graduating from Iqra University as well-rounded individuals, fully ready for employment by the large number of companies present during the fair. He particularly highlighted the active participation of women in the event, both as graduating students and as employers.

The job fair also hosted esteemed guests, including Mr. Asif Sumsum, Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Delegation, and Tanveer Barry, Former Vice President Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

One of the highlights of the IU Job Fair was the ease of on-the-spot interviews. Business representatives were eager to interview recent graduates from Iqra University due to their potential, and the convenience saved companies significant logistical efforts.

Tanveer Barry said that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce supports Iqra University in this job fair, and it has grown rapidly in the field of education.

Asif Sumsum, Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), also commended Iqra University for taking such an incredible initiative for the future of students.

The event was concluded by the esteemed President and Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Nassar Ikram. He thanked the honoured guests for their inspiring presence and valuable insights, acknowledging their roles in shaping the future of Pakistani youth. He commended the participating businesses for their commitment to providing crucial career opportunities and emphasised IU's unwavering dedication to preparing its graduates as future leaders in their respective fields. Mr. Naveed Lakhani, Chairman of Iqra University, was also present on the occasion and thanked all the participants for making the event a complete success.