Iran has expressed profound grief over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, extending condolences and offering aid to the affected populace.
In a telephone call, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni conveyed his sympathies to his Pakistani counterpart, Mohsin Naqvi, expressing solidarity with the Pakistani government and its citizens during this challenging period.
Momeni affirmed Iran’s readiness to deliver all necessary support to those impacted by the deluge. The two ministers also addressed the impending visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan, scheduled for July 26th. The visit is anticipated to further solidify the collaborative efforts between the two nations in addressing the flood crisis.