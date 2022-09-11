Iraq to increase number of visas for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Iraq on Sunday announced to increase the number of visas for Pakistani Zaireen and open all entry points for them.

The announcement was made by Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi during a telephonic conversation with Pakistani counterpart Rana Sanaullah today.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah had requested his Iraqi counterpart to allow five thousand stranded Pakistani Zaireen at Iran border to enter Iraq.

He also requested for issuance of special visas to Pakistani Zaireen wishing to visit Iraq for upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and to permanently open Iran-Iraq border for them.