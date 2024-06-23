Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has lauded the services of Pakistani women diplomats for their tremendous contributions in the field of diplomacy.
In his message on social media platform X on the occasion of International Day for Women in Diplomacy on Monday, he said stalwarts like Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, Madam Shaista Ikramullah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and many other who broke barriers and set the path of hundreds of women diplomats who continue to represent Pakistan at the international stage with grace and dignity.
The Foreign Minister applauded them all and thanked them for their services and contributions.