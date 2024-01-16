Islamabad airport records highest passenger flow

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport recorded its highest passenger flow in 2023 with a whopping six million people passing through.

According to a report on Tuesday, out of this number, domestic flights saw about 11,000 trips transporting approximately 1.5 million passengers; whereas international ones served around four and a half million individuals.

The airport noted an exceptional figure of flight operations which sums up to about thirty-one thousand movements all reflecting the day-to-day busy status it keeps running with diverse connections. The surge in passenger volume underlines Islamabad International Airport's pivotal role as an extensively used aviation gateway too.