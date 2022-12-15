Islamabad court extends Swati’s judicial remand for 14 days in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI Senator Azam Swati for 14 days.

The court, however, directed the investigating officer (IO) to submit at least interim Challan of the case at the next hearing. Swati has been in detention since Nov 27, this year over his controversial tweets about senior military officials.

The case was heard by judicial magistrate Shabbir Bhatti. Babar Awan appeared before the court for Swati. Swati joined the hearing via video link. The court allowed Swati’s lawyers to meet him and adjourned the hearing for 14 days.