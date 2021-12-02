Islamabad Development Working Party meeting held under Chairmanship of CDA

PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):During the meeting two projects for Islamabad police were approved. These projects would help in improving security situation in Islamabad. In this context meeting approved 680 million for cameras surveillance of entry points of Islamabad.

Hiring of accounts staff for police station was also approved after this police stations will function financially independently. This will also lead to better check and audit control system at police stations. This step will provide budget to each police station for the first time and the same will be spent at PS level.

The Chair directed that performance audit of cameras already installed in ICT be carried out and presented to the IDWP forum so that linkage can be established on efficacy of technology and crime control. Development projects under SDG were also approved in the meeting.

