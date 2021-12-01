Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah Awards certificates to 2nd Batch of Assistant Superintendents of Police at Federal Judicial Academy 

Islamabad, November 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Hon’ble Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, Mr. Justice Athar Minallah awarded certificates to the trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police in the closing ceremony at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on November 27, 2021. While addressing the trainees, Mr. Justice Athar Minallah said, “The civil servants are not rulers, but servants.

They are expected to use powers and resources for public good, not for personal gains. The state of affairs we see and experience in the country nowadays, we all are responsible for it. We must realize and reform. We must play the desired role to improve the things. We all must bear in mind that this life is not forever, everyone is ultimately accountable to God for his doings and misdoings.” Advising the young Police Officers, Hon’ble Chief Justice, IHC, said, “All of you are the brightest brains of the country.

You have consciously chosen one of the noblest professions to protect the life and limb of the citizens and maintain peace and order in the society. You must become “role models” like Malik Saad Shaheed who was one of the outstanding police officers, the police force has ever produced in this country and around the globe.”

For the enlightenment and intellectualization of young police officers, Honourable Chief Justice also shared several anecdotes and incidents of courageous and exemplary police officers who left indelible imprints wherever they were posted so that they can make their lives sublime. Earlier, Director General of the Academy Mr. Hayat Ali Shah welcomed the Honourable Chief Justice shed light on the importance and scope of “Professional Exchange Program” for the newly recruited Police Officers for effective administration of criminal justice system.

For more information, contact:

Federal Judicial Academy (FJA)

Service Road South, Sector H-8/4, Islamabad, Pakistan

PABX Exchange: +92-51-926969-70

Fax: +92-51-9269686

Email: contact@fja.gov.pk

Website: http://www.fja.gov.pk