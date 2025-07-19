Islamabad has initiated a comprehensive vehicle emissions inspection program. Chairman of the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), conducted a site visit on Friday to assess the implementation of the Vehicle Emission Testing System.
Officials examined numerous automobiles, underscoring the mandatory nature of these evaluations for all government vehicles. Mr. Memon confirmed that private vehicles are also included in this initiative, with plans to set up multiple testing locations throughout the capital.
He further indicated that, in partnership with the traffic police department, stringent measures will be enforced against automobiles that do not meet the emission standards.