Islamabad police bust network of drug pushers including foreign nationals

Islamabad, April 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad police have busted a network of drug pushers including Nigerian nationals involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered cocaine, hashish, ice and tranquilizers from them.

According to details, a special campaign was initiated following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to curb drug peddling activities in the Capital. Police accelerated the efforts to check this menace and two of teams each headed by Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi and SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab succeeded to bust a network of drug pushers after its hunt nearly a week.

This network comprises two tiers as first is of main suppliers and other of local dealers while police nabbed nine Nigerian nationals and 20 local dealers of this network supplying drugs to students at educational institutions.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police recovered 15120 gram hashish, 96 gram cocaine, 2148 gram ice, 450 gram heroin and 305 tranquilizing pills from them. He said that this network was wanted by police for their involvement in supplying drugs at educational institutions while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. He said that police efforts against such criminals would continue till the eradication of this menace.

