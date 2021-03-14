Islamabad Police committed to solve public issue on priority

Islamabad, March 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Islamabad Police is committed to solve public issues on priority basis. These views expressed by SP (City Zone) Muhammad Omer Khan while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held at G-7 Markaz UC 31 area of Aabpara police station.

The SP (City Zone) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate with police to ensure effective policing in the area. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He asked the people to inform police in case of observing drug peddling activities, land occupation and other criminal activities around them.

He said that steps are underway to enhance interaction with people and make them more responsible.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded the steps of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis. They also appreciated the IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) for steps towards friendly police ecology in the city.

