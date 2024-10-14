Islamabad: With the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit underway in Islamabad, local police have enacted stringent security protocols to ensure the safety of all participants and dignitaries. The summit, drawing delegates from multiple nations, necessitates a heightened security presence throughout the city, including at event venues, transportation hubs, and hotels.
According to Islamabad Capital Police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi outlined the comprehensive security strategy that has been put in place. The plan includes extensive checks at all critical points such as Noor Khan Air Base, various hotels, and the residences where delegates are staying. Ongoing search operations and intelligence-based activities are aimed at preempting any potential threats.
IGP Rizvi emphasized that more than 9,000 officers from various branches of law enforcement, including the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and provincial police, are involved in the operation. The security measures extend beyond personnel with an integrated traffic plan devised to minimize public inconvenience during the summit days.
Furthermore, IGP Rizvi assured that the Islamabad Police are committed to utilizing all available resources to maintain high security standards throughout the event, underscoring their commitment to uphold the nation’s dignity on this international stage.
