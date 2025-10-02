Islamabad Police, with the support of Interpol, apprehended a fugitive wanted in a high-profile murder case.
The police informed today that the suspect, who had been at large since 2010, was involved in the fatal shooting of Inspector Raja Zahoor of the Sihala Police College.
The arrest was made possible through the diligent efforts of the Sihala police station team, employing advanced scientific and technical methods to track down the suspect. Nasir Mehmood, the accused, was apprehended abroad and deported to face justice in Pakistan.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, emphasized the Islamabad Police”s commitment to curbing crime and violence, ensuring that individuals involved in such heinous acts are held accountable. Tariq assured the public that stringent legal measures would be taken to secure convictions backed by robust evidence.
The DIG highlighted the police”s ongoing efforts to safeguard citizens” lives and properties, urging the community to assist in crime prevention. He encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to the authorities, fostering a collaborative approach to enhancing security.
The police department remains resolute in its mission to eradicate criminal activities and create a safer environment for all residents.