Islamabad Police set up 25 security check posts

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued a “special security plan” considering the current security situation. The plan was much needed after a suicide attack that rocked the federal capital a few days ago. Sharing the plan on Twitter, the Islamabad Police said at least 25 temporary security check posts have been established at different locations in the federal capital.

According to the plan, the authorities will be using safe city cameras to record Red Zone entrances while the metro bus service passengers’ video will also be recorded. The residents and foreigners have been requested to carry their identification documents with them while travelling. The residents have also been advised to use excise office issued number plates on their vehicles.

The police have warned that legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles. The citizens have also been advised to register tenants and employees at the nearest police station or Khidmat Markaz. It has further been said that the citizens employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated. Citizens have further been advised to report any unusual activity on their helpline 15.

After the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government last month, there has been a rise in terror incidents across the country- especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.