Islamabad police to establish welfare center, provide full salary to injured cops 

Islamabad, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad police will establish a welfare center at Central Police Office with its link at all front desks of police stations where cops can register their issues. It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus during ‘Meet the Force Program’ on Tuesday. He interacted with more than 350 policemen and officials of different divisions in this program and assured to resolve their problems on priority.

The IGP said that immediate promotion would be made against all vacant seats and salary would not be deducted of those policemen getting injured during duty. He asked all policemen facing the issue of salary deduction on medical grounds to appeal with the department. The IGP said that purpose of this program is to enhance the coordination among the policemen and officers and discuss their issues. He said that geysers would be installed soon at all police stations and hostels within 2-3 weeks.

The IGP said that mess would be introduced at the level pf police stations and every cop would be member of it. He said that quality meal would be provided at concessional rates there while policemen would manage themselves all mess related affairs. He said that Islamabad police will establish a welfare center at Central Police Office with its link at all front desks of police stations where cops can register their issues. The IGP and DIG (Headquarters) would review the cases themselves registered through this center.

Islamabad police chief directed continuity of all departmental and refresher courses for equipping policemen with modern techniques. He asked the police officials to contact with him in case of any disease or other issue to him as prompt assistance would be provided through welfare fund. The IGP said that transfer policy would be introduced at all divisions and all posting as well as transfers would be made through it. No transfer would be made before three months and option would be given after this period for getting transfer somewhere else.

Islamabad police chief said that request would be made to the government for enhancement in salaries of the personnel. He assured to stand with those policemen accomplishing their responsibilities in professional manner and honesty while to take stringent action against black sheep as well as poor performers.

