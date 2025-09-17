Due to security concerns, authorities have diverted traffic from Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk, the main entry points to Islamabad’s Red Zone.
Citizens can still access the Red Zone via Margalla Road and through the routes of the Marriott and Serena Hotels. Traffic congestion is expected due to this diversion. Islamabad Traffic Police officials will be deployed at various locations to guide drivers. The public is advised to estimate an additional 20 minutes for their journey to account for potential delays.
Captain (R) Hamza Shafqaat, Chief Traffic Officer, said that those facing travel difficulties can get assistance by calling the helpline 1915.