Islamabad to be made model of facilitation for persons with disabilities: NA speaker

Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): while inaugurating facilities for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Faisal Mosque today, the Speaker National Assembly remarked that facilitating the PWDs is our National and religious responsibility. He also said that socio-Economic inclusion of PWDs can make them productive part of society. While addressing the participants, Speaker Asad Qaiser said PWDs have lot of potential and facilitating them is the priority of incumbent government.

He said that CDA in collaboration with KORT would build ramps and around 50 washroom facilities for PWDs across the Islamabad. He also remarked that Islamabad would be a model city as far as facilities for PWDs are concerned. Chairman KORT welfare Society appreciated the Speaker’s concern for PWDs. He also resolved to continue work for welfare of PWDs.

