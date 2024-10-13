Islamabad: Pakistan is set to host the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from October 15 to 16, 2024, a significant gathering that will see the participation of key leaders from SCO member states. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the discussions, focusing on enhancing multilateral cooperation across various sectors.
According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the current Chair of the CHG, will welcome the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the First Vice President of Iran and the External Affairs Minister of India.” The meeting will also see participation from the Prime Minister of Mongolia, an observer state, and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, attending as a special guest.
The agenda for the CHG meeting includes discussions on ongoing cooperation in economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages, with an aim to review and enhance the performance of the organization. Key decisions on organizational strategies and budget approvals are expected to be made, further cementing the collaborative framework among the SCO member states.
