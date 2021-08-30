Islamic Preachers are Doing Laudable Job: Minister Law and Cooperatives

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Law and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat has said that all Muslim brothers engaged in preaching Islam are commendable, especially the preaching work of Da’wah Islami is highly appreciable. He said it while visiting Faizan-e-Madina Markaz Johar Town Lahore on Friday. Raja further said that he would do his best for such good deeds for the pleasure of Allah. On this occasion, Alhaj Yafoor Attari, a member of Central Majlis-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami, also offered collective prayers and Fateha for the well-being of Raja Basharat’s late mother on law which was attended by several people including Raja Behrooz Kamal, son of the provincial minister.

The Law minister offered Friday prayers at the center. Later, he was given a tour of different departments of Faizan Madina and while giving a briefing, it was informed that the preaching centers of Islamic Da’wah were spread all over the world and 600 centers and madrassas were functioning all over the country including Gilgit. It was further informed, “All the books of Dawat-e-Islami are being translated into other languages as well. More than 8000 plants have also been planted whereas the center is imparting education to the visually impaired children through Braille books providing free accommodation, food and books to them.

