ISPR: (Nishan-e-Haider Major Shabbir Sharif’s 49th martyrdom anniversary being observed)

ISLAMABAD:The 49th martyrdom Day of 1971 war hero, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider is being observed today (Sunday).

He was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military gallantry award, for his valor and bravery during the 1971 war.

Pakistan Army has paid glowing tribute to Maj. Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, who was also recipient of Sword from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Honour and Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations ISPR), in a Tweet, said that Major Shabbir Sharif was symbol of valour and patriotism.

His heroic actions in 1965 and 1971 wars remind us that it’s not numbers but faith, devotion and courage in adversity which make nations triumph.