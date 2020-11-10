ISLAMABAD:Court of Inquiry on the orders of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa pertaining to the issue of redress of Inspector General Police Sindh’s grievances, in the backdrop of Karachi incident, has completed its report.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), it has been decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at the General Headquarters as per recommendations of the Court of Inquiry.

The Court of Inquiry has established that on night 18th and 19th of the last month officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fall out of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.

They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned ISI and Rangers officers decided to act, rather over zealously.

They were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.